Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault are celebrating their anniversary in quarantine this year. The Mexican-American star took to social media to honor her beloved guy on Saturday, April 25, simultaneously providing fans with an update on how they’re handling lockdown. Her heartfelt note was accompanied by a lovely carousel of photos, showcasing their relationship. This was the first time the 53-year-old beauty has included her entrepreneur love in a post since New Year’s Eve.
“Today 14 years ago I met my soul mate,” she wrote alongside the collection of sweet photos. “After the test of time and even the test of the quarantine I feel very blessed that I’ve found you, and the more I discover you the more my love grows.” She capped off her dual-language post with: “Happy anniversary.”
Today 14 years ago I met my soul mate. After the test of time and even the test of the quarantine I feel very blessed that I’ve found you, and the more I discover you the more my love grows. Happy anniversary Mi Amor. Aujourd’hui, cela fait 14 ans que j’ai rencontré mon âme sœur. Même après toutes ces années et l’épreuve du confinement je suis consciente de la chance que j’ai de t’avoir rencontré. Plus je te découvre, plus mon amour grandit. À nous, mon Amour. Hoy hace 14 años conocí a mi alma gemela. Y después de la prueba del tiempo he inclusive la prueba de la cuarentena me siento muy bendecida de haberte encontrado y entre más te descubro más crece mi amor por ti. Feliz aniversario mi Amor. 💞#love #soulmate
Though the pair were wed on February 14, 2009 - recognize the date? - they choose to mark April 25 as their anniversary. That’s because, it’s when they renewed their wedding vows in the presence of their family and friends in Venice.
Honestly, we can see why Salma loves the major CEO. Most recently, he and his company Kering announced some amazing aid to the Coronavirus pandemic fight. The conglomerate corporation set out to purchase three million masks from China and donate them to the French health care services. In addition, the company announced in March that they would transform into textile plants so that they can manufacture their own masks.