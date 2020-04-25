Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault are celebrating their anniversary in quarantine this year. The Mexican-American star took to social media to honor her beloved guy on Saturday, April 25, simultaneously providing fans with an update on how they’re handling lockdown. Her heartfelt note was accompanied by a lovely carousel of photos, showcasing their relationship. This was the first time the 53-year-old beauty has included her entrepreneur love in a post since New Year’s Eve.

©GettyImages Salma Hayek and husband Francois have been married for 14 years

“Today 14 years ago I met my soul mate,” she wrote alongside the collection of sweet photos. “After the test of time and even the test of the quarantine I feel very blessed that I’ve found you, and the more I discover you the more my love grows.” She capped off her dual-language post with: “Happy anniversary.”