Dax Shepard performed a medical procedure on himself since he’s quarantined at home. “We’re on day ‘I can do my own surgery’ of quarantine,” Kristen Bell hilariously quipped, alongside a cringe-worthy video of the incident. Her 45-year-old Armchair Expert husband removed a pin from his broken hand while on the phone with the doctor. “Oh yep, that feels weird,” he said while pulling it out. Watch the full video below, but - be warned - it may give you some feels! (Also, don’t try this at home)
Shakira’s music is uplifting frontline workers in these trying times. See her amazing compilation post and note below!
Rodrigo Garduño migrated his iconic and high-level training sessions to Instagram Live for fans to enjoy free of charge. The Mexican professional footballer turned 54D founder is hoping to keep quarantined people active in this difficult time.
You will be free when you stop seeking everyone's approval. If you care so much of what others think of you, you will be a prisoner forever. Thanks to everyone who train with us today. Did you like it ? See you tomorrow !! Serás libre cuando dejes de buscar la aprobación de los demás. Si te importa tanto lo que piensen los demás siempre serás prisionero. Gracias a todos los que entrenaron con nosotros hoy ! Les gusto? Nos vemos mañana !!
