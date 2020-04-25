It’s a big weekend for Serena Williams and her family of three. On Friday, April 24, she celebrated her husband Alexis Ohanian ’s 37th birthday from quarantine. And then, on Saturday morning, the trio reveled in a sweet milestone for daughter Alexis Olympia : she ate her first cupcake ever! Of course, the latter eclipsed everything. “Our 🧁 has her first 🧁,” dad Alexis wrote along with a delightful photo of their two-year-old chowing down.

©@alexisohanian Olympia’s first cupcake!

Remnants of sprinkles are strewn everywhere like confetti. Frosting lines Olympia’s lips. And birthday boy dad shoots the camera a bemused look. Little Olympia appears to be living her best life in the snap, and we get why. Discovering the mini cake confection must have brought so much joy to her quarantine. After all, it’s the little things that count, right?

Surprisingly, Serena didn’t seem to acknowledge her hubby’s birthday on social media. She did, however, share an adorable video of her and Olympia dancing to I Have a Dream from Disney’s Tangled. Donning a pink princess dress and some cute dance moves, the tot steals what was dubbed “A Serena Williams and Olympia Ohanian Production.” It seemed to be a gift enough for dad Alexis who posted a photo of the performance, writing: “Love.”

Later, the tennis superstar posted a TikTok of her and Alexis’ “differences” as they chat on the phone. “We are learning a lot about each other during this Quarantine. @alexisohanian Chronicles of Serena and Alexis,” she captioned.