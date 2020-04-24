Demi Lovato says rehab prepared her for self-isolation

Demi Lovato was prepared for her time in self-isolation. The I Love Me singer spoke to Jameela Jamil on her I Weigh with Jameela Jamil podcast and shared that her experiences in rehab prepared her for extended time indoors. “I‘m much more used to self-isolation, but I’m also really used to it because I was joking with some friends that I met in treatment. I was like, ’This just feels like rehab,’” she said. ”You’re on lockdown at a facility, which most of the time was like a house-looking place or they’ve got beds, except in rehab you don’t get TV or your phone, so this is luxurious.”

©@ddlovato Demi Lovato revealed that rehab prepared her for self-isolation

The method of being in one place for an extended period of time is the same. However, the 27-year-old songstress added that at home, she has actual freedom. “You don‘t get to go to the store whenever you want or Postmate whatever you want,” she added. “It’s just interesting. I was like, ’I’m glad that I’ve already pretty much done this a few times in my life.’”

Home is definitely somewhere that Demi wants to be. For now, she has left her place and is staying with her parents. If it was up to her, she would do it all the time. “What‘s funny is, one, I’m a homebody because I don’t love fame. I love being able to reach a lot of people with my music and help them,” the I’m Ready singer said. “And I love being able to use my platform for the greater good. But when it comes to paparazzi or getting recognized, things like that, that’s just not a part that I really enjoy, so I stay home anyways. I’m a homebody.”