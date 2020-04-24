Shakira can add graduate to her resume! The Hips Don’t Lie singer decided to use her extra time at home to enroll in an online class offered by the University of Pennsylvania. The busy mother-of-two took to her social media to celebrate the occasion and share how she managed to do it with a house full of boys. “I just graduated from my 4 week Ancient Philosophy course with the University of Pennsylvania (@uofpenn),” she wrote. “I know…my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep.”

©@shakira Shakira completed her four-week Ancient Philosophy course

Shak then went on the thank some of the philosophers who inspired her interest. “Thank you, Plato and predecessors, for all of the “fun” over the past month. In addition to the announcement, the 43-year-old proudly showed off her printed out certificate and the computer where she did all of her work.

In March, Shakira’s longtime love shared the news of her latest hobby with his followers, In a video, posted on his social media, the soccer star records the songstress as she sits at the computer and takes notes. “Studying philosophy! Smart ass! #stayhome,” he wrote.

Shakira took to her social media to share the same video with an explanation about why she decided to enroll. “Just began ancient philosophy course at @uofpenn to make the confinement productive. I have to be able to think about other things rather than Paw Patrol.”

©@shakira The Hips Don’t Lie singer shared the mom hack that helped her get through the course

Piqué and Shak have been spending quality time inside with their two sons Milan, seven, and five-year-old Sasha. The proud mom and her boys have taken a break from Paw Patrol to hone in on their skills. Shakira shared a picture that was taken by her son Sasha. The Colombian songstress also proudly wore the tie dye shirt made by her oldest. Wearing a tie dye t-shirt my son Milan made for me! Hoy con una camiseta tie dye que me hizo Milan!.”