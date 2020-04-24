While Sofia Vergara remains in social isolation at her home, she continues to serve as a judge for America’s Got Talent alongside Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Terry Crews. “Having fun judging @agt season 15!!! So lucky to be able to keep working from home! Luv u guys!”, shared Sophia on her post. “Ready to start another judging session from the basement of my house to judge some contestants for AGT, super excited. It’s not the same as being on the stage but at least we are working, at least we are judging.”, she added.

©@sofiavergara The Modern Family actress is judging the contestant for AGT’s season 15

Despite the unusual circumstances, America’s Got Talent’s season 15 continues to accept auditions online, which is set to premiere this summer. Though the show started on a rough patch due to COVID-19, the judges are still making decisions who will participate in this unique season. Though contestants are uncertain how everything will unfold, the living room will be their stage for the foreseeable future. The contestants will compete for $1 million prize and the grand opportunity to headline a show in Las Vegas. The Modern Family star has kept herself busy with other collaborations such as becoming the new face of Dolce and Gabbana’s handbag campaign, “I’m so honored to be a part of the @dolcegabbana family, and to be featured in such a meaningful campaign celebrating the gorgeous Devotion bag! This is a brand I have loved for so long.”, she mentioned in her post.