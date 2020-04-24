When it comes to meeting Brad Pitt , actor Chris Hemswort h is literally just like us. Brad is one of those A-Listers that just exemplifies Hollywood, talent and all around coolness. So it’s no surprise that other actors and actresses feel somewhat nervous in his presence. In an interview with People, the Thor actor revealed how his nerves about meeting the Troy actor at the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood premiere got to him and how everything was smoothed out afterward. Chris also revealed that Brad, who has been in the Hollywood sphere for sometime, is as nice and grounded as he seems (which probably made the whole encounter a lot better, too).

©GettyImages Chris and his wife Elsa share three kids

The Avengers: Endgame actor began, “I met Brad Pitt actually at the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood premiere.” Chris continued, “He went to do a handshake and I went for the hug, he was fine with it. I didn’t get attacked by security team or anything. It was fantastic. He was as wonderful and pleasant as I’d hoped and imagined.” Chris attended the star-studded premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood with his wife and lifestyle maven Elsa Pataky and his older brother and actor Luke Hemsworth.