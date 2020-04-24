Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez threw a social distancing birthday party for her daughter Ella’s 12 birthday accompanied by his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. But everyone seemed in good spirits and enjoying the Miami sunshine at a park where guests were seen driving by and dropping off gifts while abiding by social distancing rules. On a recent post, JLo wishes Ella a happy birthday with a sweet message, “To my loving little Ella... the first day I met you, (you were so little then...) you ran up to me, sat right on my lap, put your arms around me and asked to have my lavender dress I had just worn to the Grammys for when you grew up. You won my heart in a split second ...you’re not so little anymore but you’re still sitting on my lap and I love it!!! 💕 HAPPY BIRTHDAY sweet girl! PS: I have the dress saved for you!!”

©GrosbyGroup JLo and A-Rod celebrating Ella’s 12th birthday in Miami

The 50-year-old was later seen sitting on the lawn while stripping down to her nude lace bralette in front of A-Rod’s ex-wife while she awkwardly looked away in her plaid dress. The Papi songstress was wearing a clean monochromatic white look that included high waisted white shorts and a crisp sweatshirt with Alexander McQueen’s sneakers. However, the star was too hot to keep her ensemble together and decided to show off her underwear at the party. Though everyone was casually dressed, JLo celebrates every occasion with style and glamour. During the birthday bash, attendees drove by the vacant lot near JLo’s house while she was playing soccer and enjoying time with Emme, Max and close relatives.