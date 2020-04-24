Serena Williams and two-year-old daughter Olympia are definitely going through a Disney princess phase - and we couldn’t be happier about it. So far the tennis player has shared pictures baking at home while dressed as Snow White, matching her Frozen Anna dress to Olympia’s, and now, finally, the definitive proof: singing and dancing like a proper Disney princess, and oh boy, have they delivered!

Loading the player...

In an hilarious and unbelievably sweet new video shared online, Serena shows off her dancing skills to the classic Tangled tune I Have a Dream, but of course, it’s Olympia in her bright pink princess dress who steals the show. “A Serena Williams and Olympia Ohanian Production,” says the tennis star as an introduction to the footage. In the video, we see mom and daughter in their living room, beautifully decorated in white, grey and blue tones, using the rug as their private dance floor. Olympia and Serena give it all and sing along with the lyrics, but it’s the little one the one that goes absolutely bananas running around the space like a bundle of energy.