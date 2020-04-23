Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had the ultimate cook off. While things seemed to be working for the Mercy singer, his leading lady could have used a little help. In the video, Camila, 23, pans the camera to Shawn ,21, who is busy working out veggies in a pan. “How’s your station,” she asked her beau before he replied, “Better than yours.” Camila then shows her followers what her man really means, when she pans the camera to burnt sausages.

©@camila_cabello Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes shared a new cooking video

Camila had no shame in her portion of the meal, as she quickly noted that she was trying something new. “I meant to burn them,” she told her Senorita collaborator. “It’s like a new style of cuisine that nobody knows about, that I’m inventing, called burnt food dot com.”

The duo playfully laugh as the camera turns off. The results of the meal where never shared. Shawmila have been spending a lot of time in the kitchen during quarantine. In March, the Havana songstress took to her social media to document her experience making pancakes.