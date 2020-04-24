In good times and bad, music has been the perfect accompaniment to our biggest life moments. Now more than ever we are turning to our favorite artists to transport us with their melodies and angelic voices and to lift us up with their lyrics while we all navigate the global crisis brought on by the coronavirus. As we all continue to follow social-distance guidelines and stay home, it’s important to HOLA! USA to bring content that will heal the soul. Superstar Sebastián Yatra is kicking off our mini concert series from his home. Allow the Colombian singer to personally serenade you like never before, in his pajamas from his living room.

“This is an important period for all of us,” he tells HOLA! USA. “Let’s not let it go unnoticed. Let’s take advantage of these months to become better people, to learn, to grow and to return stronger than ever.” Watch the video above for his top hits TBT, Falta Amor, his single with Ricky Martin , and No Hay Nadie Más and listen to his inspiring message to all.

Stay tuned for additional Pajama Sessions to keep you entertained.

