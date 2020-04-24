Bronx hip hop star Fred the Godson, who has collaborated with the likes of Diddy and Meek Mill, lost his battle with the coronavirus at the age of 35, reports the New York Post. Frederick Thomas, also known as Gordo, had revealed on Twitter that he was on a ventilator with COVID-19 on April 6. He leaves behind wife LeeAnn Jemmott and their two children has two children.
An eight-year-old boy bullied because he’s named Corona has a friend in Tom Hanks. The Toy Story star, who recently recovered from the coronavirus, became pen pals with Australian youngster Corona De Vries after he wrote to the actor to see if he was okay. When Corona revealed that he had been taunted for his moniker, Australia’s Channel 7 reports that the Oscar winner wrote back, telling him: “You’re the only person I’ve ever known to have the name Corona – like the ring around the sun, a crown.” In an especially sweet gesture, Tom also sent along a Corona typewriter from his personal collection, writing: “Ask a grown up how it works. And use it to write me back.”
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s coronavirus wedding update - they now have 4 different plans!
Elizabeth Warren’s brother dies, Anne Hathaway joins the Pillow Challenge and more trending news
Wondering the answer to this week’s “Guess which celebrity is behind the mask?” in the photo above? The stars are, from left to right, Chris Pine, Elsa Hosk, Ben Affleck and Olivia Palermo.
Concern surrounds Broadway star Nick Cordero as he battles COVID-19 because he has yet to wake up after having his leg amputated. Nick, who has been in ICU fighting coronavirus since March 31, has not regained consciousness despite being 12 days out of sedation, his wife Amanda Kloots said on social media. Amanda, who has a 10-month old son Elvis with the actor, revealed: “The doctors do think that he should have woken up by now... We are just, you know, hoping and praying every day that Nick wakes up and putting that energy and that positivity out there because I do believe he will. He’s on ’Nick time’ and when he wakes up, we will all be here to celebrate it.”
Parks and Recreation is back! The cast of the hit TV comedy – Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Rob Lowe, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, and Adam Scott – are reuniting for an April 30 NBC special to aid Feeding America‘s COVID-19 Response Fund.
In cooking news, Camila Cabello had an epic failure while self-isolating with Shawn Mendes.
Alicia Keys has debuted a moving new track, Good Job, to pay tribute to front line workers who are helping us battle COVID-19.:
View this post on Instagram
Can’t believe that this song I wrote months ago... is sooo relevant now. I wrote it for all the people that work so hard and never hear the words “Good Job” I believe in us though, I believe in the way we are showing up for each other and caring about each other. The way that we are all connected more than we’ve ever been before. This is for you. You’re doing a good job! 👏🏽 👏🏽 👏🏽 Endless love to @therealswizzz and @thekingdream and @avenuebeatz for creating these beautiful words and music with me 💜💜Thank you @CNN
The song is the theme for an upcoming CNN Heroes campaign, and the singer appeared on the news network to talk about how the tune came about. She first wrote the song about a month ago, but it took on new meaning amidst the pandemic. “Every time I play it, I want to cry because I‘m thinking of my mother, I’m thinking of my grandmother, I’m thinking of friends of mine who can’t make ends meet,” Alicia explained. ”A lot of times people don’t feel like they’re doing a good job. They feel underwater and like there’s never going to be a brighter day... Fast forward to now, with where we are now, and it’s almost like the song was written for this, and I didn’t know it.”
In other music news, Dua Lipa and all-star lineup debuted the Live Lounge Allstars charity cover of Foo Fighters’ Times Like These to raise money for the World Health Organization‘s COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund:
To get caught up on all of our previous updates, check out all of our coronavirus celebrity coverage.