Bronx hip hop star Fred the Godson, who has collaborated with the likes of Diddy and Meek Mill, lost his battle with the coronavirus at the age of 35, reports the New York Post. Frederick Thomas, also known as Gordo, had revealed on Twitter that he was on a ventilator with COVID-19 on April 6. He leaves behind wife LeeAnn Jemmott and their two children has two children.

An eight-year-old boy bullied because he’s named Corona has a friend in Tom Hanks. The Toy Story star, who recently recovered from the coronavirus, became pen pals with Australian youngster Corona De Vries after he wrote to the actor to see if he was okay. When Corona revealed that he had been taunted for his moniker, Australia’s Channel 7 reports that the Oscar winner wrote back, telling him: “You’re the only person I’ve ever known to have the name Corona – like the ring around the sun, a crown.” In an especially sweet gesture, Tom also sent along a Corona typewriter from his personal collection, writing: “Ask a grown up how it works. And use it to write me back.”

©GettyImages Guess which celebrity is behind the mask?

Wondering the answer to this week’s “Guess which celebrity is behind the mask?” in the photo above? The stars are, from left to right, Chris Pine, Elsa Hosk, Ben Affleck and Olivia Palermo.

Concern surrounds Broadway star Nick Cordero as he battles COVID-19 because he has yet to wake up after having his leg amputated. Nick, who has been in ICU fighting coronavirus since March 31, has not regained consciousness despite being 12 days out of sedation, his wife Amanda Kloots said on social media. Amanda, who has a 10-month old son Elvis with the actor, revealed: “The doctors do think that he should have woken up by now... We are just, you know, hoping and praying every day that Nick wakes up and putting that energy and that positivity out there because I do believe he will. He’s on ’Nick time’ and when he wakes up, we will all be here to celebrate it.”