The quarantine has brought out the most creative side of many celebrities, who have been in charge of entertaining their followers with fun videos on their networks. However, social distancing has caused Karol G great sadness as she is forced to be away from her dad. Showing her melancholic side, the Karol dedicated the song El Hombre Que Yo Amo to her special man. The classic ballad by the Chilean artist Myriam Hernández, was chosen for by singer to express the love she feels for her beloved father.

©@papag_kg Karol G dedicated an emotional song to his father

In the post, the Tusa singer beautifully covered the 1993 hit, generating a wave of beautiful comments from all her fans. The clip was recorded at her Miami home, where the Colombian beauty is quarantined with her boyfriend Anuel AA .

“From afar wanting to dedicate this song to my dad,” reads the message that accompanies the tender gesture towards her dad, Guillermo Giraldo, also known as ”Papa G”.