The quarantine has brought out the most creative side of many celebrities, who have been in charge of entertaining their followers with fun videos on their networks. However, social distancing has caused Karol G great sadness as she is forced to be away from her dad. Showing her melancholic side, the Karol dedicated the song El Hombre Que Yo Amo to her special man. The classic ballad by the Chilean artist Myriam Hernández, was chosen for by singer to express the love she feels for her beloved father.
In the post, the Tusa singer beautifully covered the 1993 hit, generating a wave of beautiful comments from all her fans. The clip was recorded at her Miami home, where the Colombian beauty is quarantined with her boyfriend Anuel AA .
“From afar wanting to dedicate this song to my dad,” reads the message that accompanies the tender gesture towards her dad, Guillermo Giraldo, also known as ”Papa G”.
As expected, the proud dad uploaded his daughter’s beautiful gesture on his social account and thanked her for the special moment. “Missing you! We will hug again soon. Family love does not stop even with a pandemic. Missing them,” he wrote.
And is that the singer and her father have a very close bond, so being away from him produces feelings of nostalgia. In these times of health contingency, the family has become a stimulus for not falling apart emotionally.
In 2018, when Karol G won her first Latin Grammy, she took the stage with her father and did not hesitate to credit him for her success: “this man here is 99% of my career, my dad.”
Karol G‘s sister Vero is on a mission to transform your beauty regime with all natural products