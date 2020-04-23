Selena Gomez knows that you have to kiss a lot of frogs before you find your Prince Charming, but the process is a little slimy. In the BTS spot for her latest music video, Boyfriend, the songstress loses her cool when it comes time to get close to one of the critters. Selena lets out a scream as a crew member puts the toad in her hand. Things go left when it leaps and she jolts away making it fall. Concerned but still afaid, the Lose You to Love Me singer checks on the status of the small reptile.

©Youtube Selena Gomez hilariously freaked out when meeting her new costar

“Did I hurt her,” she asked while looking away. Eventually Selena gets comfortable and is able to hold the toad in place while they get the shot. By the end of the day, Selena and her costar have formed a special bond as she walks around with her on set.

In the music video, Selena goes on a date with three different guys in hopes that she will find the best fit. After all the dates, the 27-year-old decides to turn them all into frogs. “Basically, the song is saying I want a boyfriend,” she told the camera. “It’s centered around me going to see these guys.”

For Selena, the process of dating was almost as bad as real life dating. The Look at Her Now songstress admitted that she got a little nervous and channeled her inner Bachelorette. “It actually feels like dating,” she revealed. “I was so engaged in the conversation that I forgot what to say.”

©@selenagomez Selena channels her inner bachelorette in the Boyfriend video

Boyfriend is the latest single from the deluxe edition of her latest album Rare. The video premiered on April 10. In the run up to the video, Selena shared clips and BTS pictures from the set of the video. Earlier this month, she teased fans with a picture and the song lyrics. “There’s a difference between want and need. Some nights I just want more than me,” she teased.