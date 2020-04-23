When it comes to engagement rings, celebrities often go above and beyond. So in 2002, when Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez with a large pink diamond engagement ring, the couple was all everyone wanted to talk about for the following weeks. Although they called off their engagement in 2004, and both stars have since moved on, JLo keeps memories of the six-carat stunner reported at $1.2 million. During a video-chat interview with Apple Music Host Zane Lowe, the Hustlers star opened up about the mega stunner she was presented with at the time.

©GettyImages JLo and Ben attended the 75th Annual Academy Awards in 2003

While sharing how she’s been spending the quarantined, the Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer said she’s been showing movies to her kids, 12-year-old twins Max and Emme and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez ’s daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12. One of the films they’ve watched is 1968’s Funny Girl starring Barbara Streisand. And that’s how talk of her stunning ring came about.

‘I met her [Barbara] at an Oscar party, years ago, and I was at the time engaged to Ben Affleck, and she’s really into diamonds, which I didn’t know,’ said JLo on the call which also included Dua Lipa and Charli XCX. ’He [Ben] had given me a pink diamond, which got a lot of press and was whatever,’ she said. ’I loved getting it, don’t get me wrong,’ she clarified.

©GettyImages JLo’s light pink diamond stunner was reported at $1.2 million

“So, she came up to me, and like, she’s heard of it. I’m like, ‘Oh My God.’ And she’s like, ‘Can I see your ring?’” The Bronx native added the Memory singer also asked her what it was like being famous and how she handled it, which JLo admitted thought was strange being Barbara herself is a music and movie icon.