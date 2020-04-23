Although the new ABC show The Baker and the Beauty filmed in Puerto Rico, it’s the upcoming episode on April 27 that will highlight for viewers all that the beautiful island has to offer when Noa Hamilton, played by Nathalie Kelley, brings Daniel Garcia, played by Victor Rasuk, to the island of enchantment for a charity event. “Shooting in Puerto Rico has been incredible,” Victor shares. Lisa Vidal, who plays the matriarch of the Garcia family, adds: “Going back to Puerto Rico was really a blessing for me. I am Puerto Rican and very connected to my people, my island and who I am at the core. Our people are vibrant and they are resilient and strong.”

In this homage to the island that was hit especially hard during Hurricane Maria, the cast and crew embraced all it had to offer while spending five months there. We had amazing food; we’d go to the rain forest; we went to the beach; we went dancing all the time,” Michelle Veintimilla says. “We are really lucky to make a Latin show in a Latin place with a Latin crew.” Despite long days on set, the fiesta never ceased according to co-star David Del Rio. “Between every take they’ll turn the music on the Bluetooth speaker, and we are dancing to Héctor Lavoe and Marc Anthony and Oscar D‘León.”

Watch the video above, and it will leave you yearning for the days when we can travel there again.