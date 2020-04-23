Cameron Diaz is absolutely loving being a mamá to her three-month-old daughter Raddix who she shares with musician Benji Madden. During a social media live chat with celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman, the actress and author revealed that part of the success she and her husband have been able to experience during this new stage of their lives has been due to their opposite sleeping schedules. She revealed, “Benji wants to go to bed late, and I like to go to bed early… that works so well for us as parents. I can go to bed a few hours early and he does those later feeds with her.”

©GettyImages Cameron and her rockstar hubby have been married since 2015

The Charlie‘s Angels: Full Throttle actress continued, “I can wake up early and be with her in the morning and [Benji] can sleep,” but also revealed that it helps to have someone beside you that doesn’t do things the same way you do. She also referenced to the need for a “tribe” when it comes to the support you need in life and in parenting. “It’s the tribal thing, it’s why we need tribes,” she recounted from a conversation she and bestie Drew Barrymore had. Cameron also gave fans special insight into what her days as a mom look like. “I literally get up and don’t stop moving until I lay my head down on the pillow...I’m so used to going, going, going. My engine starts and I don’t idle through the day,” she admitted.