Salma Hayek is the queen of throwback pictures and her latest has made fans go wild. On April 23, the Mexican-American actress took to social media to honor St. George Day with a split image featuring George Clooney and renowned fashion designer Giorgio Armani. “To all the George’s have a Happy Saint’s Day!” she captioned in six different languages, including Spanish, French, Italian and Portuguese. It’s unknown when the photo with Giorgio was taken, but the picture with George happens to be from a red carpet event for the 1997 film Batman and Robin starring him as the Gotham superhero.

©@salmahayek Salma posted a throwback picture in honor of St. George Day

In the comments section, the Frida star was hit with an abundance of heart emojis from fans that also thanked her for sharing the vintage snap. Some of them commented with “U so gorgeous,” and “Are we gonna ignore the fact Salma is STILL absolutely beautiful?” Other’s confirmed what we all believe, and that is: “Salma Hayek doesn’t age!!”

While the Like A Boss actress only showed a glimpse of her and the Ocean’s Eleven actor, the full picture also includes George’s ex-girlfriend, model Celine Balitran. The French beauty was his lady at the time, and like a supportive girlfriend, she accompanied him to the Westwood premiere of his film. However, their affair ended in 1999 when she moved back to France to become an actress.

©GettyImages Salma’s original photo was from the 1997 premiere of ‘Batman and Robin’

Salma and George’s friendship was born from working together on films like From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) and later Spy Kids 3D: Game Over (2003). In 2016 the Hollywood stars attended a seminary with Pope Francis in Vatican City with their respective spouses, Amal Clooney , and François-Henri Pinault as well as Salma’s daughter, Valentina Paloma .