Marc Anthony is spreading the love with music! The King of Salsa took a different vibe as he sang on of his favorite songs for is over 50 million followers, A Song for You, by Donny Hathaway. “Music has never failed me and it’s times like these it’s no wonder that’s where I run to,” he wrote. “I’m here listening to my favorite songs and sometimes singing them like in this case. I’ll continue. Hope you’re enjoying hearing it as much as I did singing it.”

©@marcanthony Marc Anthony gives fans a special gift

In the video, the 51-year-old sits at a piano and gives the late musician a special shout out. For over five minutes, the veteran musician accompanies himself on the piano as he sings the emotional ballad. Fans took to the comments to celebrate the gift with a host of emojis and praises.

“I love your voice,” one fan wrote. “Gracias, gracias, gracias por tu música,” another added. Just like millions of others around the world, Marc has been quarantined at home and practicing self-isolation. In March, the Vivi Mi Vida singer took the time to offer words of encouragement to his fans across the world.