Marc Anthony is spreading the love with music! The King of Salsa took a different vibe as he sang on of his favorite songs for is over 50 million followers, A Song for You, by Donny Hathaway. “Music has never failed me and it’s times like these it’s no wonder that’s where I run to,” he wrote. “I’m here listening to my favorite songs and sometimes singing them like in this case. I’ll continue. Hope you’re enjoying hearing it as much as I did singing it.”
In the video, the 51-year-old sits at a piano and gives the late musician a special shout out. For over five minutes, the veteran musician accompanies himself on the piano as he sings the emotional ballad. Fans took to the comments to celebrate the gift with a host of emojis and praises.
“I love your voice,” one fan wrote. “Gracias, gracias, gracias por tu música,” another added. Just like millions of others around the world, Marc has been quarantined at home and practicing self-isolation. In March, the Vivi Mi Vida singer took the time to offer words of encouragement to his fans across the world.
“Let’s use this time to reflect,” he wrote. “Together we will figure this out and this too shall pass. Stay home and be safe. Los quiero. #StayHome #QuedateEnCasa.” In another message, the father-of-five encouraged all of his followers to be safe and take care of “your family and loved ones.”
Marc isn’t just doing his part by staying inside. Through his Fundación Maestro Cares organization and in collaboration with SOMOS, the global superstar got back to his roots and provided free Covid-19 testing kits for those who fear deportation in the Bronx and Queens.
The singer is also making sure good meals are provided for his mi gente in NYC. “Mi gente, good news! @SOMOSCare in partnership with @WCKitchen @chefjoseandres and @MaestroCares, is working to distribute more than 1,000 meals to Washington Heights, NYC patients, doctors, nurses and the community who have been hit hard by the #COVID19 outbreak. World Central Kitchen took over La Nueva España Restaurant @lanuevaespanany located at 606 West 207th Street. Food will be served Monday-Saturday from 12-2pm. All these efforts go #ChefsForAmerica #StaySafe.”