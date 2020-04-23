It is safe to say that everyone is anxiously waiting to see when powerhouse Latinx couple Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez will be tying the knot. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, many fans felt that their star-studded nuptials would take place in 2020, but in the world’s current climate many are very willing to wait in order to help keep everyone safe. This is something that the couple has taken into consideration and have both admitted has helped influence when their big day will occur and what it will look like. A-Rod revealed to Entertainment Weekly that they now have four possible variations of what their big day will look like.

Jennifer and her beau got engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019

The former MLB player revealed, “We had a meeting on Zoom with our core group of people. Kind of just going over what the next 12 months look like and we have three or four different variations of how that can look. It’s such a fluid world. Usually when you underwrite a year – whether in terms of scheduling or financially – you never think that it’s going to just stop like this. So, we’re having to be very fluid, think on our feet and just think very proactively.” The World Series Champion continued, “At the same time, I think the most important thing for everybody is to practice great discipline and stay at home. We have to do this together and every person counts. The way we’re going to beat this thing is together.”