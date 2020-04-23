Kylie Jenner has been showing off her most natural side to fans on her social platforms. A few days ago she shared images where she wasn’t wearing hair extensions or fake lashes and now the beauty mogul decided to go one step further when she visited best friend Anastassia Karanikolau on April 19. Stormi’s mom sported the latest fashion trend in Hollywood wearing a tie-dye outfit by Amiri worth $1500, but that was her only acknowledgement to glamour, as the 22-year old wore no accessories whatsoever, not even shoes!

©GrosbyGroup Makeup-free Kylie grabs some chips to visit her best pal

Kylie looked in good spirits on her way to visit her pal, to whom she recently said in a live chat: “This is such a good time to take your hair out and your nails out, no lashes.” And she leads by example, the pretty young billionaire was unrecognizable with her makeup free look and her hair pulled back in a bun.