Luisana Lopilato and Michael Buble ’s youngest child, one-year-old Vida hasn’t made many appearances on their social media accounts so not just seeing her but also hearing her sing was a massive treat this week! The adorable blonde little girl crashes her parents video and Michael asks in Spanish if she wants to say “hi” to their viewers. The Canadian crooner then suddenly launches into Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ Señorita - with amazing results!

“I love it when you call me Señori…..” And Vida completes the line with a “ta!” And when dad goes on to sing “I wish it wasn’t so damn hard to leave…” she gladly obliges with a “ya!” The little girl obviously has quite a career ahead of her with her perfect musical timing and heart-melting smile! Older brother Noah, six, and four-year-old Elias weren’t included in the musical collaboration but let’s hope this becomes a regular thing in the Bublé household!