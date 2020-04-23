- Prince Charles was down for the count as he recovered from the coronavirus – but he found a way to keep himself entertained. In an essay for Country Life magazine, Prince William and Harry ‘s dad said he has been watching hilarious viral videos to boost his mood. Saying the coronavirus has allowed us to see the “very best use of technology,” the future King went on to expalin that tech is “allowing us to keep working, but also to keep in touch through virtual parties, games, singing – and some of the funniest videos I have seen for a long time!”
- It looks like there’s at least one winner from having the world stuck at home on lockdown – Tiger King. In just a month the Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, which follows the jaw-dropping exploits of Oklahoma tiger breeder and zookeeper Joe Exotic, his arch-rival Carole Baskin and a see-it-to-believe-it cast of characters surrounding them, notched up a combined audience of 64 million viewers in just one month. In a letter to shareholders, Netflix said that Tiger King’s success is on par with the now-iconic sci-fi show Stranger Things.
- But will Tiger King remain king of the Netflix jungle? The figures also revealed that Season 4 of popular Spanish-language series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) is actually on track to surpass the wild documentary with 65 million streams.
- Anne Hathaway channeled her character from The Princess Diaries as she took part in the viral Pillow Challenge. The Oscar-winning star donned not just pillows, but also headphones and sunglasses to become a grown up version of awkward-teen-turned-royal Mia Thermopolis. The actress captioned the pic with a famous line from the movie: “A Queen is never late; everyone else is simply early.” Well played, Ms Hathaway!
- Sixties music icon Marianne Faithfull has been released from the hospital after a three-week fight against COVID-19. “Marianne thanks you all for your kind messages of concern, which have meant a great deal through what is a such a difficult time for so many,” read a statement from the 73-year-old singer‘s representative. ”She is also very grateful to all the NHS (National Health Service) staff who cared for her at the hospital and, without doubt, saved her life.” The legendary star is now recovering at home.
- A new viral star is having a “ruff” time of quarantine. Sweet bulldog Big Poppa captured all of our moods in a viral tweet, looking positively devastated and dreaming of getting outside to play. His person, costume designer Rae Elle, posted the picture of the cute pooch, captioning it: “Big Poppa has been so sad today, I think he misses playing with the kdis in the building. He just watches them from the patio.” The photo clearly resonated with followers as it notched up 680k likes in just one day.
Big Poppa has been so sad today, I think he miss playing with the kids in the building. He just watches them from the patio pic.twitter.com/gVooqvZ5oI— Rae Elle (@RaeElle) April 22, 2020
- Eddie Murphy made a triumphant return to SNL in December, and now the star is further getting back to his roots with a stand-up comedy comeback. The Dolemite Is My Name actor will be performing in a lifestream comedy event on May 9 to raise funds for Feeding America. Eddie will be joined by fellow A-list comedians Tiffany Haddish , Kevin Hart, Adam Sandler and Chris Rock for the three-hour special that will stream on the Local Now app and air on Comedy.TV.
