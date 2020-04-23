To mark Earth Day, former President Barack Obama shared a beautiful picture of a throwback hike with daughter Malia during the family visit to Yosemite Park in 2016. In the stunning picture we can see father and daughter framed by the most incredible scenery. Malia and Sasha ’s dad smiles at his eldest daughter as the pair chat on the top of a mountain in the middle of the nature haven in California’s Sierra Nevada.
“When I think of the world I want to see in the future for my daughters -and the children across the world - I’m reminded that there is so much more we need to do to take care of the one planet we’ve got, and it’s up to all of us to demand and lead that change,” writes the former President alongside the beautiful picture.
View this post on Instagram
On this day 50 years ago, millions of people from every corner of our country joined in common cause to demand basic protections to safeguard our planet for future generations. The first Earth Day helped transform the ways we interact with the world around us, and it changed how we viewed our impact on the natural world––inspiring the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency and landmark legislation that protected the air we breathe, the water we drank, and the animals that lived alongside us. ⠀ ⠀ Today, we’re reminded more than ever of the role we play–and the responsibility of our government––to ensure that we do not pass a world beyond repair on to our children. And that starts by not denying the evidence presented by scientists and climate activists around climate change. We must demand more from our government, return to the Paris Agreement, and work to lead the world in reducing the pollution that continues to cause climate change. And science is telling us to go much further––we must continue to accelerate progress on bold new green initiatives that make our economy a clean energy innovator. ⠀ ⠀ When I think of the world I want to see in the future for my daughters––and the children across the world––I’m reminded that there is so much more we need to do to take care of the one planet we've got, and it’s up to all of us to demand and lead that change.
Barack Obama and his family traveled to Yosemite four years ago to mark the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service, becoming the second President in visiting the UNESCO World Heritage site after John F. Kennedy. Since his days in the White House, the 58-year-old has been committed to environmental causes, so it’s only natural he wanted to raise awareness on on such an special date.
This post comes days after his wife, Michelle announced a new coronavirus relief initiave. For four weeks, the former FLOTUS will be reading kids stories to keep children entertained in such a hard time in collaboration with PBS and Penguin Random House, “As a young parent, I found so much joy in rediscovering my favorite children’s books with my daughters. The time I spent reading with them, creating voices for our favorite characters and beaming with pride as they started to recognize words and read along, is something we all still cherish to this day,” she said in her announcement.