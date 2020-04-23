To mark Earth Day, former President Barack Obama shared a beautiful picture of a throwback hike with daughter Malia during the family visit to Yosemite Park in 2016. In the stunning picture we can see father and daughter framed by the most incredible scenery. Malia and Sasha ’s dad smiles at his eldest daughter as the pair chat on the top of a mountain in the middle of the nature haven in California’s Sierra Nevada.

“When I think of the world I want to see in the future for my daughters -and the children across the world - I’m reminded that there is so much more we need to do to take care of the one planet we’ve got, and it’s up to all of us to demand and lead that change,” writes the former President alongside the beautiful picture.