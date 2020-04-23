But she’s not just sitting around her garden thinking about mother nature! The charitable star is also making sure that low-income families have regular food coming in during these difficult times. Alex Rodriguez and her have partnered with Tiller & Hatch to provide thousands of frozen family meals to local organizations nationwide. She posted information about this initiative on her Instagram stories, writing: “Staying connected to the ones you love is important now more than ever. But we know there are many families struggling to put food on the table during this uncertain time.”

Loading the player...

It’s heartening to see so many A-listers realizing how lucky they are and giving something back to the less fortunate. Her ex-husband Marc Anthony is also involved in helping the Latino population in New York through his Fundación Maestro Cares and in collaboration with SOMOS – offering free Coronavirus testing and food supplies. With such thoughtful parents, their children Emme and Max are bound to grow up thinking of others too!