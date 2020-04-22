Spanish activist Alejandra Silva and her hubby Richard Gere have officially welcomed their second child! HOLA! USA’s sister publication ¡HOLA! has exclusively confirmed that the couple have welcomed their newest bundle of joy while at their ranch in New York state. The Pretty Woman actor and his wife are rejoicing in the arrival of their second baby boy — the two had their first child, Alexander, in February 2019. Prior to welcoming their first child together, the couple had children from their previous marriages. Richard shares son Homer James Jigme, 20, with ex-wife and actress Carey Lowell, while Alejandra shares son Albert Friedland, seven, with ex-husband and businessman Govind Friedland.

©GettyImages The couple married in April 2018

The two are said to be healthy and comfortable at their ranch in Pound Ridge, New York (which is also the location where they held their wedding). It is said that the couple wanted to welcome their child at their home, where now they can enjoy total privacy with their two children. HOLA! USA’s sister publication ¡HOLA! reports that everyone is happy with the arrival of the couple’s newest child, especially older brother Alexander.