Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva welcome second baby in secret

That actor and his activist wife received a recent visit from the stork

BY

Spanish activist  Alejandra Silva  and her hubby  Richard Gere  have officially welcomed their second child! HOLA! USA’s sister publication ¡HOLA! has exclusively confirmed that the couple have welcomed their newest bundle of joy while at their ranch in New York state. The Pretty Woman actor and his wife are rejoicing in the arrival of their second baby boy — the two had their first child, Alexander, in February 2019. Prior to welcoming their first child together, the couple had children from their previous marriages. Richard shares son Homer James Jigme, 20, with ex-wife and actress Carey Lowell, while Alejandra shares son Albert Friedland, seven, with ex-husband and businessman Govind Friedland.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend the 'The Dinner' movie premiere©GettyImages
The couple married in April 2018
The two are said to be healthy and comfortable at their ranch in Pound Ridge, New York (which is also the location where they held their wedding). It is said that the couple wanted to welcome their child at their home, where now they can enjoy total privacy with their two children. HOLA! USA’s sister publication ¡HOLA! reports that everyone is happy with the arrival of the couple’s newest child, especially older brother Alexander.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva©GettyImages
Richard is said to have been a family friend, so Alejandra has known him for much of her life, but the two reconnected in 2014
Richard and Alejandra’s romance began in 2014 when the pair ran into each other at a hotel that Alejandra was managing in Italy. A mutual friend of the two re-introduced the couple (Richard is said to have been a family friend of Alejandra’s family when she was younger) and they were said to have experienced an instant connection. The couple married in April 2018.

