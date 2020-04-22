Chris Cuomo and Cristina Greeven Cuomo’s 14-year-old son Mario has tested positive for coronavirus. In an Instagram post on April 22, the CNN host’s wife revealed the news just days after the couple has been COVID-19 free. “After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus,” the Purist founder wrote on Instagram. “My heart hurts more than my head over his infection. This virus does not discriminate. While kids are more resilient, they can suffer same severity of symptoms.”

Similar to how she nursed her husband of 18 years and herself back to health, Cristina is applying a modified version of her remedies for their 14-year-old son with lots of added vitamins. “Since his sense of smell and taste have disappeared, I am feeding him healthy foods that I normally can’t get him to touch,” she continued. “I kept a diary of the past week including my remedies and things that I did to stay sane through it all.”

During his afternoon walk, Chris shared with his followers in an Instagram Story, “Mario has same symptoms as his mom. Little trouble at night with sinus pressure…we are very lucky.” Before the teen’s confirmed diagnosis, the mom-of-three gave Extra’s Billy Bush an update on how their family is doing. “The anxiety of passing it along to family members is really intense, and it also shows you the longevity of this virus,” she said on the Tuesday broadcast. “Here we are, 30 days into it, and no sign of re-entry for us yet, and it’s debilitating. It can be emotionally debilitating.”