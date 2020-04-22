There’s a new big girl in town! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby girl Stormi Webster has learned and impressive new accomplishment– and her mommy couldn’t be prouder. In a video posted on her social media stories, the adorable two-year-old shows off her swimming skills. In the first clips, Stormi looks out toward the pool as she prepares to take form and make her way to the nearby ledge. In the next clip, the adorable tot put her head down and effortlessly swims into her mommy’s arms.

©@kyliejenner Kylie Jenner’s daughter shows off her latest skill

During the sweet moment, Kylie cheers for her daughter in the background. On her feed, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had another moment with her daughter. “My baby is getting so big,” she wrote. In the picture, Stormi sits in her mommy’s lap and flashes a big smile.