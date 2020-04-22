There’s a new big girl in town! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby girl Stormi Webster has learned and impressive new accomplishment– and her mommy couldn’t be prouder. In a video posted on her social media stories, the adorable two-year-old shows off her swimming skills. In the first clips, Stormi looks out toward the pool as she prepares to take form and make her way to the nearby ledge. In the next clip, the adorable tot put her head down and effortlessly swims into her mommy’s arms.
During the sweet moment, Kylie cheers for her daughter in the background. On her feed, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had another moment with her daughter. “My baby is getting so big,” she wrote. In the picture, Stormi sits in her mommy’s lap and flashes a big smile.
This isn’t the first time Storm has showed off her athleticism. In December, the makeup maven and her baby girl went for a winter ski trip. In a video, Kylie shared Stomri’s first snowboard lesson.
Stormi looked like a pro as she made her way down the slopes with the help of an instructor. Kylie couldn’t hold on to her excitement as she cheered her baby girl on during the occasion. “I can’t handle this,” she captioned the video. Kylie and Stormi have been doing their best staying home and staying inside. Stormi’s father Travis Scott took to his social media to share a sweet video of their little girl joining him on the basketball court.