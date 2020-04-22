Eva Longori a is keeping up with her fitness routine at home, and she’s doing it in style! The 45-year-old actress-producer posted a clip on her social media account while working out in a pair of lime green leggings with a matching sports bra and neon orange New Balance sneakers. For a complete lewk, she wore a coordinating headband to keep her hair out of her face as she gave it her all during her workout.

©@evalongoria Eva showcased her fit bod in a lime green activewear set

In the clip, the Grand Hotel producer lies over an exercise ball while doing weights before moving on to the jumping rope. Best of all, she does it over a replica of her Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Although it’s unclear where Eva’s lively activewear set is from, we do know it brings all the spring vibes and is enough to inspire a productive day of fitness. Her workout-from-home look showcased her sleek and toned bod and flat abdomen as she broke a sweat on a gorgeous sunny. While these weeks it’s all about exercising at home, it helps to have cute workout clothes to motivate and help get you moving.

©@evalongoria The 45-year-old actress has been keeping active at home

The L’Oreal Paris ambassador looked truly inspired as she lifted her arms while holding a set of dumbbell weights. The mom-of-one has been taking to social media to show fans how she’s keeping active while staying in, and it seems her backyard has become one of the go-to spots in her home for exercise.