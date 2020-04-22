Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony ’s daughter Emme Muñiz and Alex Rodriguez ’s daughter Ella Rodriguez are having a major twinning moment in a recent photo the superstar shared. On Tuesday, April 21, the Lopez-Rodriguez clan celebrated Ella’s 12th birthday. The Hustle actress shared a touching tribute to her ‘stepdaughter’ saying that her “sweet girl” won her heart in an instant. Jennifer also shared a video that showed several private moment shared with Ella, and in it, a photo where Emme and Ella are nearly impossible to tell apart.

In the post that was shared by JLo, she revealed what happened the moment she and Ella met for the first time. She shared, “To my loving little Ella... the first day I met you, (you were so little then...) you ran up to me, sat right on my lap, put your arms around me and asked to have my lavender dress I had just worn to the Grammys for when you grew up. You won my heart in a split second ...you’re not so little anymore but you’re still sitting on my lap and I love it!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY sweet girl! #ThisPicIsUs PS: I have the dress saved for you!!)