Alex Rodriguez celebrated his daughter Ella on her 12th birthday. The MLB commentator honored his baby girl with a special video wrapped in adorable moments from dance competitions to outings with her stepmother Jennifer Lopez and sweet time with her sister and step-siblings. One of the most beautiful clips came in the beginning when A-Rod’s daughter started the family karaoke session. At the start, Ella holds the microphone and sings Alessia Cara’s Scars to Your Beautiful.
The tween then hands it off to JLo’s superstar daughter Emme, who joins in before the pair get the entire room to sing along. The video transitions and the song plays as pictures of Ella flash across the screen.
Ella doesn’t just sing at home. In another clip, A-Rod’s daughter sings along in the car with Jennifer. Ella’s video came with a sweet message from her father, who praised her talents. “I can’t say enough about how proud I am to be your dad, Ella.
You are growing up so fast. You are mature, and wildly talented. You can sing and act and I know you loooove to dance,” he wrote. He continued: “Ella, what I’m most proud of this year is the dedication you have given to your studies. You really improved your grades this year and that means so much to me. Making a commitment to education yields so many rewards later in life. And I can’t wait to see what life brings you.”
Jennifer added to the sweetness with an adoring message for the tween. “To my loving little Ella... the first day I met you, (you were so little then...) you ran up to me, sat right on my lap, put your arms around me and asked to have my lavender dress I had just worn to the Grammys for when you grew up,” she wrote. “You won my heart in a split second ...you’re not so little anymore but you’re still sitting on my lap and I love it!!!”