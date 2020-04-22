Alex Rodriguez celebrated his daughter Ella on her 12th birthday. The MLB commentator honored his baby girl with a special video wrapped in adorable moments from dance competitions to outings with her stepmother Jennifer Lopez and sweet time with her sister and step-siblings. One of the most beautiful clips came in the beginning when A-Rod’s daughter started the family karaoke session. At the start, Ella holds the microphone and sings Alessia Cara’s Scars to Your Beautiful.

The tween then hands it off to JLo’s superstar daughter Emme, who joins in before the pair get the entire room to sing along. The video transitions and the song plays as pictures of Ella flash across the screen.

Ella doesn’t just sing at home. In another clip, A-Rod’s daughter sings along in the car with Jennifer. Ella’s video came with a sweet message from her father, who praised her talents. “I can’t say enough about how proud I am to be your dad, Ella.