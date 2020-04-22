Enrique Iglesias’ partner Anna Kournikova might be the most talked-about blonde in the Iglesias clan, but there’s another stunning member of the family to take into account. Belgian model Charisse Verhaert, stole the heart of Enrique’s singer brother Julio José nearly 15 years ago, and they dated for seven years before tying the knot in an idyllic ceremony in Spain back in 2002. Just like Anna, 37-year-old Charisse has a gorgeous mane of hair, bright green eyes and, as we discovered in a new picture she posted on social media, a spectacular figure!

©@charisseverhaert Charisse Verhaert is Enrique Iglesias’ model sister-in-law, wife of singer Julio José Iglesias, Jr

Charisse usually likes to share pictures with her pets or beautiful moments while on tour with Julio, but the stunning beauty has left her fans speechless with the sizzling snap. Although the cover girl has a stunning bod, and regularly posts the workout routines that help her stay fit, it’s not common to see her posing in a bikini. But this black and white selfie, taken in front of a mirror, proves that the model is definitely ready to hit the beach!