Enrique Iglesias and Charisse Verhaert

Enrique Iglesias’ model sister-in-law is ready for summer in spectacular bikini picture

Julio Iglesias, Jr’s beautiful wife, Belgian model Charisse Verhaert, shared a rare picture in a tiny bikini proving she is definitely ready for the beach!

 Enrique Iglesias’  partner  Anna Kournikova  might be the most talked-about blonde in the Iglesias clan, but there’s another stunning member of the family to take into account. Belgian model Charisse Verhaert, stole the heart of Enrique’s singer brother Julio José nearly 15 years ago, and they dated for seven years before tying the knot in an idyllic ceremony in Spain back in 2002. Just like Anna, 37-year-old Charisse has a gorgeous mane of hair, bright green eyes and, as we discovered in a new picture she posted on social media, a spectacular figure!

Julio Jose Iglesias’ wife model Charisse Verhaert©@charisseverhaert
Charisse usually likes to share pictures with her pets or beautiful moments while on tour with Julio, but the stunning beauty has left her fans speechless with the sizzling snap. Although the cover girl has a stunning bod, and regularly posts the workout routines that help her stay fit, it’s not common to see her posing in a bikini. But this black and white selfie, taken in front of a mirror, proves that the model is definitely ready to hit the beach!

Charisse Verhaert, cuñada de Enrique Iglesias©@charisseverhaert
The Belgian model showed fans her amazing bikini bod on social media

Charisse and Julio first met way back in 2004. “We met in a restaurant in Miami,” Julio said when the two first went public with their relationship. “I saw her from afar and from that moment, I couldn’t take my eyes off of her.”

Julio told ¡HOLA! that he knew right away he would marry her, and he was right. In 2010, the pair got engaged.

Julio Iglesias Jr and wife Charisse Verhaert©@charisseverhaert
The statuesque beauty has made a fashion career for herself working with international labels in the US and Europe, including famed bridal brand  Pronovias .

