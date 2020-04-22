There are two sides to every story, and Cristina Cuomo is sharing hers. Chris Cuomo ’s wife opened up to Extra ’s Billy Bush about a cyclist who confronted her husband outside their Hamptons home on Easter Sunday (April 12). “He was trespassing on private property, on our neighbor’s property…We were off quarantine at that point, based on the CDC’s two-week policy, and it was Easter Sunday and we went out for some fresh air,” she recalled. “He started yelling at Chris. We felt threatened.”

©Getty Images Chris Cuomo‘s wife opened up about their Easter Sunday incident with a cyclist

The man ended up filing a complaint with police, however Cristina revealed, “When the police looked into it, they saw that he had a record, reputation for causing trouble in the community, and quickly realized he had been lying about his whereabouts. He wasn’t on the road, he was actually perched on our neighbors’ property trespassing, and [the police] quickly dismissed it. He was definitely looking to start some trouble and it was disconcerting...Apparently, he seeks out attention on a regular basis, doing this to people in the community. That kind of level of trouble is really intolerable to me.”

Chris, who was diagnosed with coronavirus last month, previously spoke about the incident on his SiriusXm radio show. He said, “I don’t want some jacka*s, loser, fat tire biker to be able to pull over and get in my face and in my space and talk bullsh*t to me. I don’t want to hear it.” The CNN anchor noted that he wished he could have told the biker to “go to hell.”