In his new memoir, I’m Your Huckleberry, Val Kilmer reveals new details about his personal life and past romances with stars such as Cher, Daryl Hannah and Angelina Jolie . In his book, Val admits that he wanted to kiss Angelina Jolie before they starred in the 2004 film Alexander, and he “couldn‘t wait to kiss her” when they were on set together. At the time, the Hollywood star had recently separated from her second husband, Billy Bob Thornton.

©GettyImages Daring rumors of Val and Angelina sparked in 2004

Rumors that Val and Angelina were dating sparked in 2004 when they starred in Oliver Stone’s epic Alexander, based on ancient Greek King, Alexander The Great. According to an excerpt provided to UsWeekly, Val, now 60 and Angelina, 44 met on a New York street ahead of being cast as Queen Olympias and King Phillip II.

“We developed a friendship,” he wrote in his book, out April 21. “I was around when Angie‘s mom [Marcheline Bertrand] was losing her battle with cancer. They were living in her mom’s favorite hotel. Or maybe it was Angie’s. I happened to be staying there myself. It was meaningful and mortal and effortless and exquisite.”

©GettyImages The film’s director and the cast of Alexander

The Top Gun actor explains that, “She had recently adopted her first child, Maddox, and the paparazzi were obsessed with this postmodern Madonna, the perfect picture of unapproachable stardom and impossibly chic maternal instinct.”