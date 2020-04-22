In his new memoir, I’m Your Huckleberry, Val Kilmer reveals new details about his personal life and past romances with stars such as Cher, Daryl Hannah and Angelina Jolie . In his book, Val admits that he wanted to kiss Angelina Jolie before they starred in the 2004 film Alexander, and he “couldn‘t wait to kiss her” when they were on set together. At the time, the Hollywood star had recently separated from her second husband, Billy Bob Thornton.
Rumors that Val and Angelina were dating sparked in 2004 when they starred in Oliver Stone’s epic Alexander, based on ancient Greek King, Alexander The Great. According to an excerpt provided to UsWeekly, Val, now 60 and Angelina, 44 met on a New York street ahead of being cast as Queen Olympias and King Phillip II.
“We developed a friendship,” he wrote in his book, out April 21. “I was around when Angie‘s mom [Marcheline Bertrand] was losing her battle with cancer. They were living in her mom’s favorite hotel. Or maybe it was Angie’s. I happened to be staying there myself. It was meaningful and mortal and effortless and exquisite.”
The Top Gun actor explains that, “She had recently adopted her first child, Maddox, and the paparazzi were obsessed with this postmodern Madonna, the perfect picture of unapproachable stardom and impossibly chic maternal instinct.”
Furthermore, the Batman Forever star writes he told Oliver that he would “only do [Alexander] if the king and queen could have flashbacks to falling hard for each other and storming the castle with passion, before turning against each other.” He admits that he “was only half kidding,” but the filmmaker “didn’t pick up on the humor.”
However, the Maleficent star went on to fall for her next co-star, Brad Pitt, who foreshadowed becoming her real-life husband in Mr. and Mrs. Smith.
Val also added that Angelina was: “perhaps the most soulful and serious ” of all his past loves,” adding: ”When people ask what she’s like, I say she’s like other women and other superstars, just MORE.”