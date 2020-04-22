Oprah was enjoying the process while Thando continued looking anxious to see the final makeover. “Uncle Sted, this is a defining moment...Get me fine, get me cute,” she adds while telling Stedman to not cut too high. After, the journalist gave a shout out to Stedman and Oprah on her social media with a well-done haircut, “I’m still good! 😋😂 Uncle Sted committed to cutting me again in two weeks today. On the next episode of Sted’s Steady Hands.” Though the haircut results were not as expected, Thando is giving Stedman another opportunity as her personal hairstylist during social isolation. Initially, the 23-year-old did not have high expectations with her at-home haircut, “DEEP DOWN I KNEW NOTHING! Deep down I was shaking in my boots! 😭” she says in response to one of her fans’ comments.

©@thando_d Thando reveals the final look of her haircut during social isolation

Though Thando was not expecting promising results with her haircut, she was pleased with the final look. “Y’all, the haircut won’t fade away in a day! I’m still fine and cute. Check in a week or two”, the young journalist mentions on her post. It seems like her real barber is not so happy with her decision. “Jonathon. I cut my hair. There will be so much fixing to be done...I cut it. They helped me cut it. But it’s not too bad, but it’s a little bad” she texted him.