In the Heights is coming out a year after the film‘s original release date. The movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda ’s Tony-winning musical was originally set to hit screens in June 2020, but now we won’t be able to see the highly-anticipated flick until June 18, 2021. Not cool, coronavirus. :(

Demi Lovato wants you to take care of yourself. The star is helping launch The Mental Health Fund to support people who are suffering from mental health issues under lockdown, showing them a way to connect with professionals who can give them a hand. “You are not alone. Help is fast, free and available 24/7,” said Demi, who also shared exactly how to reach out if you are struggling:

US: Text SHARE to 741741

UK: Text Shout to 85258

Canada: Text CONNECT to 686868

Ireland: Text SPUNOUT to 086 1800 280

Will Smith interviewed “America’s Doctor” Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. During the Snapchat one-on-one with the nation’s leading COVID-19 expert, which was the Wednesday installment of his 12-part series Will From Home., the doctor fielded questions from young people, including one teen who asked if she’ll have to worry about coronavirus forever. ”When we have a vaccine and we have enough baseline immunity, this is not something you’re going to have to worry about for the rest of your life,” was Dr Fauci’s reply.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have some very good news during the pandemic! The star couple has welcomed their first baby.

The cast of Friends want you and five of your friends to join them for their reunion! As part of the All-In charity challenge, the iconic show‘s stars – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc – are inviting winners of the Challenge draw to join the audience for the taping of their upcoming HBO reunion and enjoy a Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros Studio tour. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter.



