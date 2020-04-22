Being part of one of the most important families in the fashion industry, Salma Hayek and Francois Henri Pinault ’s daugher Valentina Paloma is, with no doubt a style princess-in-wating, but what we didn’t know is that she also had a beautifully decorated bedroom fit for a mini royal. Salma’s Like a Boss castmate - and good friend- Tiffany Haddish revealed in a hilarious interview what happened when she stayed in the 53-year-old’s lavish London home, including details of 12-year-old Valentina’s dreamy special place.

©GettyImages Salma and Tiffany on the Like a Boss’ red carpet

“So I shouldn’t tell this, but when I arrived in London, I was staying at Salma Hayek’s house – she’s my friend now,” the actress told British newspaper The Guardian, “And I get there and her house is like a palace. And she says: ‘OK, pick a room.’ And I’m, like: ‘First off, the fact that you tell me to pick a room is, like, amazing.’ Then she shows me her closet and it is the most amazing thing in the world, Gucci, whatever, everything. And I’m, like: ‘I’ll sleep in here!’ Then she shows me her daughter’s old bedroom with pink walls, circle bed, unicorn stuff all around. And I’m, like: ‘I’m sleeping in here! I always wanted to be a princess, and this is a princess room!’”