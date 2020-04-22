Being part of one of the most important families in the fashion industry, Salma Hayek and Francois Henri Pinault ’s daugher Valentina Paloma is, with no doubt a style princess-in-wating, but what we didn’t know is that she also had a beautifully decorated bedroom fit for a mini royal. Salma’s Like a Boss castmate - and good friend- Tiffany Haddish revealed in a hilarious interview what happened when she stayed in the 53-year-old’s lavish London home, including details of 12-year-old Valentina’s dreamy special place.
“So I shouldn’t tell this, but when I arrived in London, I was staying at Salma Hayek’s house – she’s my friend now,” the actress told British newspaper The Guardian, “And I get there and her house is like a palace. And she says: ‘OK, pick a room.’ And I’m, like: ‘First off, the fact that you tell me to pick a room is, like, amazing.’ Then she shows me her closet and it is the most amazing thing in the world, Gucci, whatever, everything. And I’m, like: ‘I’ll sleep in here!’ Then she shows me her daughter’s old bedroom with pink walls, circle bed, unicorn stuff all around. And I’m, like: ‘I’m sleeping in here! I always wanted to be a princess, and this is a princess room!’”
Although Valentina Paloma keeps a relatively low profile, we’ve learned about the tween’s tastes from her mom’s updates. Thanks to Salma Hayek’s posts we know that her daughter likes photography and Billie Eilish’s music and that she has a soft spot for Riverdale actor Dylan Sprouse, who by the way, sent a cute online message to the actress’ daughter after mom reached out. Cool choices from the future queen of fashion!