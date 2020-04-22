Rainbows have been springing up in windows all across the world as confined kids place this symbol of hope in their windows and as a thank you to health workers. Mexican actress Salma Hayek has gone one step further though, and painted a rainbow on her face! Not many people could pull off such a high-color combination but the beautiful actress looks stunning – even with blue lips!

©Instagram Salma Hayek looked stunning in the colorful combo

Taking to Instagram the Frida actress wrote: “I painted this rainbow on my face because many people are using rainbows to symbolize unity and hope, and to thank the #NHS and all the health workers around the world for their courage and endurance.” The NHS is the public health system in the U.K., where Salma and husband François-Henri Pinault have a house. She then went on to explain that for every rainbow painting tagged to @Yumi, the baby food company will donate a month’s worth of meals to @FeedingAmerica, helping to support families in need.

Twelve-year-old daughter Valentina probably helped her mom get the face painted look just right. It’s perfectly applied, starting with a red stripe along Salma’s forehead, an orange band around her eye area – a tone that perfectly compliments her chestnut brown eyes – changing to a golden yellow then a sparkly blue around her lips and finishing with a purple shade on her chin.

©Instagram Zoe Saldana’s sons also got involved in the charity initiative

Zoe Saldana has also joined the charitable initiative, posting photos of her kids twins Bowie Ezio and Cy Aridio, five, and her youngest, three-year-old Zen painting a beautiful poster to put in their window. She posted her gratitude for the project: “Thanks for the opportunity to get creative and paint something that gives my family and I immense happiness.” She went on to add that “Rainbows In Windows is a children’s book written by @ariannawrotethis – It follows the story of a young boy named Amos sheltering at home with his mother. It is narrated by none other than the great Donald Sutherland. Available for free @yumi and the link is in their bio.”