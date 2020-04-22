Rainbows have been springing up in windows all across the world as confined kids place this symbol of hope in their windows and as a thank you to health workers. Mexican actress Salma Hayek has gone one step further though, and painted a rainbow on her face! Not many people could pull off such a high-color combination but the beautiful actress looks stunning – even with blue lips!
Taking to Instagram the Frida actress wrote: “I painted this rainbow on my face because many people are using rainbows to symbolize unity and hope, and to thank the #NHS and all the health workers around the world for their courage and endurance.” The NHS is the public health system in the U.K., where Salma and husband François-Henri Pinault have a house. She then went on to explain that for every rainbow painting tagged to @Yumi, the baby food company will donate a month’s worth of meals to @FeedingAmerica, helping to support families in need.
Twelve-year-old daughter Valentina probably helped her mom get the face painted look just right. It’s perfectly applied, starting with a red stripe along Salma’s forehead, an orange band around her eye area – a tone that perfectly compliments her chestnut brown eyes – changing to a golden yellow then a sparkly blue around her lips and finishing with a purple shade on her chin.
Zoe Saldana has also joined the charitable initiative, posting photos of her kids twins Bowie Ezio and Cy Aridio, five, and her youngest, three-year-old Zen painting a beautiful poster to put in their window. She posted her gratitude for the project: “Thanks for the opportunity to get creative and paint something that gives my family and I immense happiness.” She went on to add that “Rainbows In Windows is a children’s book written by @ariannawrotethis – It follows the story of a young boy named Amos sheltering at home with his mother. It is narrated by none other than the great Donald Sutherland. Available for free @yumi and the link is in their bio.”