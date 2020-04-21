Jennifer Lopez

Good times

Jennifer Lopez recalls the sweet moment she met Alex Rodriguez’s younger daughter Ella

JLo and her soon-to-be stepdaughter share a special bond

BY HOLA! USA

The next best thing to having  Jennifer Lopez  as a mother, (looking at you Max and Emme!), is having her as a stepmother. On April 21, JLo shared a heartfelt message via social media in honor of her soon-to-be stepdaughter, Ella Alexander’s 12th birthday. Next to a sweet photo of JLo and  Alex Rodriguez ’s younger daughter sitting on her lap while embracing, the mom-of-two wished her a happy birthday and recalled the time she met Ella and how she asked if she could have her dress from the 2017 Grammy’s.

Jennifer Lopez with stepdaughter Ella©@jlo
JLo shared a sweet photo with soon-to-be stepdaughter, Ella

“To my loving little Ella... the first day I met you, (you were so little then...) you ran up to me, sat right on my lap, put your arms around me and asked to have my lavender dress I had just worn to the Grammys for when you grew up,” she wrote. In case you need a refresher, the dress was a gorgeous lilac gown by Ralph & Russo featuring a thigh-high slit, an open back and deep cutout, subtle draping, and a standout ruffle detail at the neck.

RELATED:

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are in talks to purchase a baseball team

 

The On the Floor singer looked nothing short of glamorous with ultra-long slick straight hair and radiant makeup that kept her glowing for the special evening.

Jennifer Lopez 2017 Grammy's©GettyImages
JLo’s sexy-glam look at the 2017 Grammy’s

“You won my heart in a split second ...you’re not so little anymore but you’re still sitting on my lap and I love it!!!” she continued. HAPPY BIRTHDAY sweet girl! #ThisPicIsUs PS: I have the dress saved for you!!”

RELATED:

Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme shows off baseball skills - but fans are concerned

 

In November 2019, the 50-year-old star  made a similar gesture for Alex’s older daughter, Natasha , when she turned 15 years old. “Wishing my favorite teenager a very happy 15th birthday!!! May you forever keep illuminating the people around you with your infectious light. I love you and hope you have the best day. #Tashi.” she captioned.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez©@arod
Jennifer and her twins Max and Emme along with Alex Rodriguez and his two daughters, Natasha and Ella

There’s no doubt JLo keeps a special place in her heart for her fiancé’s girls, and together they form one big happy family!

More about
Read More
back to

CELEBRITIES