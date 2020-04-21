The next best thing to having Jennifer Lopez as a mother, (looking at you Max and Emme!), is having her as a stepmother. On April 21, JLo shared a heartfelt message via social media in honor of her soon-to-be stepdaughter, Ella Alexander’s 12th birthday. Next to a sweet photo of JLo and Alex Rodriguez ’s younger daughter sitting on her lap while embracing, the mom-of-two wished her a happy birthday and recalled the time she met Ella and how she asked if she could have her dress from the 2017 Grammy’s.

©@jlo JLo shared a sweet photo with soon-to-be stepdaughter, Ella

“To my loving little Ella... the first day I met you, (you were so little then...) you ran up to me, sat right on my lap, put your arms around me and asked to have my lavender dress I had just worn to the Grammys for when you grew up,” she wrote. In case you need a refresher, the dress was a gorgeous lilac gown by Ralph & Russo featuring a thigh-high slit, an open back and deep cutout, subtle draping, and a standout ruffle detail at the neck.

The On the Floor singer looked nothing short of glamorous with ultra-long slick straight hair and radiant makeup that kept her glowing for the special evening.

©GettyImages JLo’s sexy-glam look at the 2017 Grammy’s

“You won my heart in a split second ...you’re not so little anymore but you’re still sitting on my lap and I love it!!!” she continued. HAPPY BIRTHDAY sweet girl! #ThisPicIsUs PS: I have the dress saved for you!!”