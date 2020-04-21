The next best thing to having Jennifer Lopez as a mother, (looking at you Max and Emme!), is having her as a stepmother. On April 21, JLo shared a heartfelt message via social media in honor of her soon-to-be stepdaughter, Ella Alexander’s 12th birthday. Next to a sweet photo of JLo and Alex Rodriguez ’s younger daughter sitting on her lap while embracing, the mom-of-two wished her a happy birthday and recalled the time she met Ella and how she asked if she could have her dress from the 2017 Grammy’s.
“To my loving little Ella... the first day I met you, (you were so little then...) you ran up to me, sat right on my lap, put your arms around me and asked to have my lavender dress I had just worn to the Grammys for when you grew up,” she wrote. In case you need a refresher, the dress was a gorgeous lilac gown by Ralph & Russo featuring a thigh-high slit, an open back and deep cutout, subtle draping, and a standout ruffle detail at the neck.
The On the Floor singer looked nothing short of glamorous with ultra-long slick straight hair and radiant makeup that kept her glowing for the special evening.
“You won my heart in a split second ...you’re not so little anymore but you’re still sitting on my lap and I love it!!!” she continued. HAPPY BIRTHDAY sweet girl! #ThisPicIsUs PS: I have the dress saved for you!!”
In November 2019, the 50-year-old star made a similar gesture for Alex’s older daughter, Natasha , when she turned 15 years old. “Wishing my favorite teenager a very happy 15th birthday!!! May you forever keep illuminating the people around you with your infectious light. I love you and hope you have the best day. #Tashi.” she captioned.
There’s no doubt JLo keeps a special place in her heart for her fiancé’s girls, and together they form one big happy family!