Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling may have a child Picasso on their hands. The Place Beyond the Pines actress took to her social media account (@evamendes) to share a stunning portrait that her daughter Esmeralda Amada Gosling, five, painted in her likeness. In the painting, done by crayon, you can see Eva styled in a beautiful orange dress, which was paired with a beaded necklace and bright lipstick. Eva jokingly admits that she hasn’t picked up a new hobby or anything of the like, but has been trying to create a fun atmosphere for her daughters.

©@evamendes Eva revealed that she is trying to be a ‘fun mom’

The actress began, “⁣This is me. By my kid. It’s pretty accurate. No I haven’t become a master baker or a good cook during quarantine.” Eva continued, “I haven’t seen a gym in two months. I haven’t written a novella. I’ve just been trying to be a fun mom and not lose my marbles. sending so much love out there. Reading comments and happy to connect so let me know how you’re feeling. Amore, amore, amore.”

Fans loved the painting shared by the actress and flocked to share their praises and ‘thank you’ for sharing it. One fan jokingly added, “That dress looks perfect on you.” While another fan shared her quarantine mom story, “I put some Pillsbury orange rolls in the oven and my 9 yo son, wide-eyed, said, “‘I’ve never seen you COOK!’ Also, pls send help, school is canceled for the rest of the academic year and his teacher means business: I have to drop off his completed assignments and tests tomorrow.”