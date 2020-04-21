Vanessa Bryant celebrated another sweet milestone. The lat Kobe Bryant’s wife took to her social media to share a photo of their youngest daughter. “Capri Kobe Bryant #10months,” the proud mom wrote. In the photo, the adorable tot smiled big for the camera as she sat in front of a plush white chair with her name on it. Capri is the spitting image of her big sister Gianna, in the photo. Vanessa’s post comes just days after she celebrated what would have been her and Kobe’s 19th wedding anniversary.

“My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you.” Next to the adoring caption was a throwback of the happy couple smiling for the camera. In the picture, Vanessa sits on Kobe’s lap as he gives her a kiss on the cheek.

Kobe, who was 41, and Vanessa shared four children. Natalia, 17, Bianka, three and 13-year-old Gianna, who passed away alongside her father and seven others on January 26. Since their passing, Vanessa has taken to her social media to celebrate their memory and give updates on their children.

Earlier this week, V shared a video posted by her oldest daughter Natalia. While the teen and her cousins were dancing, their moment in the spotlight was hilariously crashed by little Bianka. “Little sister. Bianka Bella. BB Kiddo @nataliabryant #family #cousins.” In February, during the memorial service for her husband and daughter, Vanessa opened up about the man who she called the “MVP of girl dads.”