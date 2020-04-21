Chris Cuomo is smiling big because he has been given the green light to get out of the basement and reunite with his family after his coronavirus battle. The CNN Cuomo Prime Time host had been quarantined away from wife Cristina Greeven Cuomo and their three kids Bella, Mario and Carolina for several weeks since revealing his positive COVID-19 diagnosis on March 31. The big moment came during his April 20th broadcast which showed the 49-year-old ascend the stairs and step into the family living room with everyone present. “Alright, here it is,” Chris said to the camera. “The official re-entry from the basement, cleared by the CDC.”

©@ChrisCuomo Chris’ youngest daughter Carolina “Cha Cha” was able to visit her dad during one of his show’s, something his kids hadn’t been able to do in weeks

Cristina, whose diagnosis was revealed on April 16, has also been allowed to come out of self-isolation. “My wife, she was cleared by the CDC,” he continued. “She doesn’t have a fever; she doesn’t have the symptoms anymore, more than seven days from her quarantine.”

One of Chris’ biggest fears, which he shared with his older brother and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during a previous show, was that his family would contract the virus from him. During Monday’s show, Chris also acknowledged his wife once again as the stronger of the two, “She’s out of quarantine, and she dealt with it in a fraction of the time so we are among the blessed.”