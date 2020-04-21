Jessica Alba has been keeping busy at home with her husband Cash Warren and their three children, daughters Honor, 11 and Haven, eight, and one-year-old son, Hayes. Although she’s been spending quality family time at home and mastering the TikTok game , the Honest Company founder didn’t forget about her grandparents’ wedding anniversary, which also happens to be her grandmother’s birthday. On April 20, the 38-year-old actress, took to social media to share a carousel of vintage photos featuring her “grammers and grampers.”

©@jessicaalba Jessica’s grandparents on their wedding day

“My grandma Isabel’s 88th bday and my grandparents 68th Wedding Anniversary-This is a strange time in the world but I’m grateful to have my grandpa José who turned 90 last month and grandma 88 today, wow!” she wrote next to the series of sweet family photos. While the first two snaps show Jessica’s grandmother with her mom, Cathy Alba, and the L.A.’s Finest actress, the rest of the pictures are black and white photographs of her grandparents on their wedding day and on more occasions in which they appear joyful and happy. The happy couple appears wearing traditional Mexican attire, and it’s clear Jessica got her pearly-white smile from her grandmother, Isabel.

“They have helped raise my brother, me and all of my cousins. From day 1 instilled a strong work ethic in me, that I hope to pass down to my kiddos,” she continued. With stay-at-home orders remaining in place, celebrations including birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, weddings and more will have to wait. “Can’t wait to squeeze them both and celebrate their life and love in person,” added the mom-of-three.