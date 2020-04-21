Lele Pons is joining the long list of celebrities who have taken advantage of their days outside of public life to give their image a new look. The star shared with her followers that she had left her blond hair behind and that she now wore a pink mane!
Lele, who has more than 40 million followers, published some photos of her new makeover on social media and fans were loving it. The influencer, whose real name is Eleonora Gabriela Pons Maronese, caption the photo, “HELLO PINK HAIR 💕💕,” and even asked followers whether or not they approved of her new bright strands.
Lele showed off her look with a pink bikini top and white sweatpants. As for her makeup, she painted her lips a dark pink hue and wore a smokey eye to further highlight her beauty.
A few days ago, the Venezuelan YouTuber teased followers about her new makeover when she published a #tbt rocking purple hair. Lele asked fans what other colors she could pull off.
Lele is one of the celebrities who most likes to experiment with her hair. Throughout her career, she has dyed her locks in various colors such as blue or red.
Recently, Lele gave fans something to talk about by sharing a dance video that did not end as she expected. The influencer was dancing when suddenly she lost her balance and crashed through a glass door.