Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are making big plans for a major deal. The triple-threat and the former MLB star are reportedly in talks to put in a bid for the New York Mets baseball team. According to Variety, J-Rod have been in talks with JPMorgan Chase to “raise capital for a possible bid on the New York Mets.” Although the A-list duo is set to have a combined net worth of $700 million, a full portion of the team’s stake is out of the realm of possibility.

©GettyImages Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are in talks to buy the New York Mets

The Mets are valued at $2.6 billion. After a deal to sell 80 percent of the team fell apart in December, the deal was back on the table. According to the magazine, whoever ends up buying the team would have to take $50 million in annual losses.

The idea of being owner of the Mets may be odd to some, as Alex spent his baseball career making name for himself on the New York Yankees until his retirement in 2016. Jennifer is also from the Bronx, which is the home of the Yankees franchise.