Jennifer Lopez just gave a peek inside her amazing home gym. Oh hey, that reminds us, we should probably think about working out.
Dua Lipa is teaming up with Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding for a new track to benefit the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The trio are going to perform a cover of Times Like These by the Foo Fighters this Thursday on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, and have made a video to accompany the cover. “I am so proud that we’ve been able to come together to record this track and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it,” said Dua in a statement. ”Thinking of everyone around the world at this difficult time. Love you all.”
Vanessa Bryant‘s daughters are smiling again - see the adorable family home video
Enrique Iglesias accidentally shows fans too much while giving twins Nicholas and Lucy piggy back rides
Although pretty much every major celebrity event this year has been postponed or canceled, the Venice Film Festival is still on. Festival president Roberto Cicutto told Italian news agency ANSA that the 2020 movie extravaganza is going on this September as planned.
As he self-isolates with his daughters, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has offered up some #girldad parenting advice.
Coronavirus has led to Brad Pitt discovering his skills as a TV weatherman and we can’t stop laughing.
Jennifer Aniston – who famously reunited with ex-husband Brad during awards season – is self-isolating, but that didn’t prevent her from sending love to pal Kate Hudson on her birthday. “Happy birthday @katehudson,” she wrote on social media along with photos of the BFFs together. ”Sending you lots of love... Wish I could squeeze you today.”
Supermodel Karolina Kurkova is joining forces with baby clothing brand Billie Blooms to make face masks. Each item sold from the the sustainable and reusable Masks for All line will be matched with a mask donation to Feeding America’s food banks in Miami and New York City.