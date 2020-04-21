Jennifer Lopez just gave a peek inside her amazing home gym. Oh hey, that reminds us, we should probably think about working out.

Dua Lipa is teaming up with Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding for a new track to benefit the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The trio are going to perform a cover of Times Like These by the Foo Fighters this Thursday on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, and have made a video to accompany the cover. “I am so proud that we’ve been able to come together to record this track and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it,” said Dua in a statement. ”Thinking of everyone around the world at this difficult time. Love you all.”

Although pretty much every major celebrity event this year has been postponed or canceled, the Venice Film Festival is still on. Festival president Roberto Cicutto told Italian news agency ANSA that the 2020 movie extravaganza is going on this September as planned.