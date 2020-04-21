We might be more used to seeing Eiza Gonzalez in tough-girl roles and action-packed movies such as Bloodshot, but the Mexican beauty also has a soft side and a beautiful voice! The 30-year-old surprised her fans with a sweet performance of song Something There from Disney movie Beauty and the Beast - and yes, the girl can sing!
Wearing a simple sleeveless white top, Eiza - who is self-isolating in her home in L.A. - turned into Belle and showed off her incredible singing skills. The Baby Driver star is not only a talented actress, but also has a successful career as a singer, which dates back to the start of her career. While studying in media company Televisa’s prestigious acting school, she was discovered by Mexican producer Pedro Damian. He gave her the main role as a modern Cinderella in in his teen telenovela Lola, érase una vez, which featured musical numbers.
Although now Eiza is completely focused on her acting career in Hollywood, she has released several albums and has even been nominated as Best Solo Artist at the Mexico Kids’ Choice Awards.
Last year, while promoting Fast&Furious: Hobbs&Shawn, Eiza mentioned that taking part in a music project was on her wish list. Perhaps now that unfortunately the versatile actress is not able to attend castings, she has decided to tell the world she’s ready for the challenge. And she is indeed. Wow. What a voice!