Town & Country 2018 New Modern Swans Celebration With Michael Kors, Catherine Zeta-Jones, And Carys Douglas

SWEET SEVENTEEN

Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates daughter Carys’ 17th birthday with rare photos from the family collection

Michael Douglas’ daughter received a lovely tribute from mom Catherine in the form of throwback photos and clips

BY

She’s just turned sweet 17 and instead of being able to celebrate it with a huge party or even a fancy dinner out at a restaurant, Carys Douglas is on lockdown at home with her family, like so many of us. So mom  Catherine Zeta-Jones  put her best video-editing hat on and created a lovely tribute to Carys to the soundtrack of Fleetwood Mac hit Everywhere.

RELATED:

Catherine Zeta-Jones and daughter Carys give rare interview about their close relationship

 
Loading the player...

Writing: “CARYS!!! Is 17 today. What joy these years have brought me. You never cease to amaze me and my love for you is endless” alongside clips of Carys dancing, jumping into the sea, on vacation in India with dad  Michael Douglas , skiing and performing an incredible high split jump. Cute throwback photos were included too and the video was a big hit with the birthday girl, who wrote alongside it: “Thank you for giving me the gift of life and being the best role model and inspiration.” Dad Michael also took to Instagram to wish his little girl a happy birthday, writing: “You are an inspiration to me. I am so proud of you and I love you so much!”

Carys Douglas, Michael Douglas©Instagram
Dad Michael Douglas also posted his own tribute to his and Catherine’s daughter

Carys will also no doubt be getting spoiled by big brother Dylan - her partner in crime. Catherine recently posted a funny video of the  19-year-old demonstrating the ‘pocket chair’ concept  he’d invented during lockdown boredom. Catherine herself has also be entertaining her followers with her fantastic voice,  singing   My Love   by Paul McCartney and Wings while playing the piano .

More about
Read More
back to

CELEBRITIES