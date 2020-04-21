She’s just turned sweet 17 and instead of being able to celebrate it with a huge party or even a fancy dinner out at a restaurant, Carys Douglas is on lockdown at home with her family, like so many of us. So mom Catherine Zeta-Jones put her best video-editing hat on and created a lovely tribute to Carys to the soundtrack of Fleetwood Mac hit Everywhere.

Writing: “CARYS!!! Is 17 today. What joy these years have brought me. You never cease to amaze me and my love for you is endless” alongside clips of Carys dancing, jumping into the sea, on vacation in India with dad Michael Douglas , skiing and performing an incredible high split jump. Cute throwback photos were included too and the video was a big hit with the birthday girl, who wrote alongside it: “Thank you for giving me the gift of life and being the best role model and inspiration.” Dad Michael also took to Instagram to wish his little girl a happy birthday, writing: “You are an inspiration to me. I am so proud of you and I love you so much!”