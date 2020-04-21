John Krasinski has taken it upon himself to use his wit and talent to cheer us all up with his Some Good News broadcasts on YouTube. With clips of everyday life and people interspersed with chats and performances from some of his famous friends, his weekly episodes are a great salve in these difficult times. In an hilarious turn of events his most recent broadcast had none other than Brad Pitt appearing as an unlikely weather man!

©@John Krasinski With perfect comedic timing, Brad discussed how the weather was looking

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star is known for his interest in architecture and charity causes as well as his acting skills – but who knew that meteorology was among his skills and interests?! The Oklahoma native is spotted part way through John’s show, after a clip about the International Space Station, with The Office star introducing him: “We should do a check on the weather, Brad, how’s it looking out there?”

©John Krasinski John Krasinski’s Some Good News has been cheering us up during these difficult times

Brad is then seen popping his head out of his dark wooden framed glass door onto his deck, in a minty green sweater and flat cap. The father-of-six says: “Looks errr… pretty good.... Yeah.” The camera cuts back to John in the study who thanks Brad and moves on to the next feature. We can only hope and pray that Brad becomes a regular feature on the show!

He has been cropping up in more TV series of late, having just taken part in Jonathan and Drew Scott’s Celebrity IOU, where he was seen helping to renovate the guesthouse of his longtime friend and makeup artist, Jean Ann Black while she was out of town. The emotional episode where Brad refers to Jean Ann as being “like a sister” had a big impact on the Canadian decorating duo too, with Jonathan stating: “Drew and I were both surprised. Brad was such a gentleman, and he was so easy to work with and to talk to.”