A picture is worth 100 bug bites! Camila Cabello’s latest photo proves the Bad Liar singer will got through any lengths to get the perfect shot. “I mean this picture which took 15 seconds cost me like 100 mosquito bites, always a pleasure @ Florida.” The 23-year-old struck a pose at her house in Miami, Florida. In the photo, Camila wears an all-black lace top and matching pants and sits on a rock as she keeps her hair from covering her face.

©@camila_cabello Camila Cabello’s latest picture was worth the bug bites

Since there was no photo credit, it’s hard to determine who took the shot of the songstress. All bets could be on her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, who has been spending time in quarantine with his lady love. Camila’s latest photo comes after she shared a life update and special self-isolation hack with her fans. In a recent post, the Never Be the Same singer revealed the changes she is making while staying inside. “Decided to dress up today cuz unless I’m working I rarely dress up and its fun to feel cute for yourself,” she wrote. “Also been doing meditation every day for 6 months and now trying to try yoga out for 30 days on YouTube.”

She continued: “I’m learning that in your 20s is a sh-t show and really hard but little things like wearing earrings that you like, and keeping promises to yourself like meditating or taking care of your body or doing something fun not cuz it’s productive but because it’s fun are what build self care and there for self trust and self love help you become your own bff!!!”